Making It Happen | Programming
But just how much does that buzz represent widespread practice, and of what precisely do these offerings consist? LJ recently surveyed public librarians in the United States and Canada to understand how common Maker programs really are and what types of creative lineups are gaining traction. LJ distributed links to the Public Library Maker Survey to 7,000 public librarians on March 10, 2017, and the survey closed on April 3, with 404 responses.
