How can I use carry forward losses? | Biz Brain

Q. In 2008, many people including myself took significant losses selling stocks, fearing the worst for our economy. Besides categories like gains on stocks, investment home sales, antiques and art, is there any other way to use carry forward losses? -- Seeking tax savings Taxpayers are allowed to deduct a net capital loss of $3,000 against other income each year, said Len Nitti, a certified public accountant with Wilkin & Guttenplanin East Brunswick.
