East Brunswick school bias incidents linked to groups of students

A string of anti-Semitic, racial, and bias incidents in East Brunswick schools have been linked to a small group of students, an investigation by district and police authorities has determined. In an interview with NJJN, schools superintendent Dr. Victor Valeski said authorities now believe that the latest incident - an anti-Semitic message scrawled on playground equipment at the Lawrence Brook Elementary School on June 9 - and another earlier this month at Lawrence Brook, in which the N-word was found on a playground slide, were committed by the same student responsible for a March 1 incident at Churchill Junior High School.

