Anti-Semitic graffiti at East Brunswick School
The East Brunswick school district is stepping up efforts to curb bias and hate crimes in schools. Yet anti-Semitic graffitti was found last week at EB school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.
Comments
Add your comments below
East Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14)
|Thu
|J money
|56
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|May 24
|Joe Joe
|19
|Man was masturbating on Middlesex Greenway, Edi... (Jun '14)
|May '17
|Chuckbrown
|4
|attn Adoptees and Birthparents and siblings, Re...
|May '17
|joan
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing
|Apr '17
|Melton
|4
|What's finally going to be going into the old N...
|Mar '17
|Amb2017
|1
|East Brunswick Police Harassing anyone? (Apr '07)
|Dec '16
|Just stop it
|580
Find what you want!
Search East Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC