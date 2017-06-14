Anti-Semitic graffiti at East Brunswi...

Anti-Semitic graffiti at East Brunswick School

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Courier News

The East Brunswick school district is stepping up efforts to curb bias and hate crimes in schools. Yet anti-Semitic graffitti was found last week at EB school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14) Thu J money 56
Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up? May 24 Joe Joe 19
News Man was masturbating on Middlesex Greenway, Edi... (Jun '14) May '17 Chuckbrown 4
attn Adoptees and Birthparents and siblings, Re... May '17 joan 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing Apr '17 Melton 4
What's finally going to be going into the old N... Mar '17 Amb2017 1
East Brunswick Police Harassing anyone? (Apr '07) Dec '16 Just stop it 580
See all East Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Brunswick Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Middlesex County was issued at June 18 at 3:35PM EDT

East Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

East Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,227 • Total comments across all topics: 281,851,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC