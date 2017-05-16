South River man, teens accused of armed robbery
Six people are facing robbery charges in connection with the theft of two pairs of sneakers in East Brunswick. Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2qOJCbk Shonte Smith of Plainfield and her mentor Carol Stewart are sending 3,000 books to a library in Ghana.
East Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man was masturbating on Middlesex Greenway, Edi... (Jun '14)
|Wed
|Chuckbrown
|4
|attn Adoptees and Birthparents and siblings, Re...
|May 6
|joan
|1
|Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14)
|Apr 21
|Sniff4w4y
|23
|Review: I Love Kickboxing
|Apr '17
|Melton
|4
|What's finally going to be going into the old N...
|Mar '17
|Amb2017
|1
|Review: Dream Dresses (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|Linda L
|5
|Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ...
|Feb '17
|AWARENESS
|1
