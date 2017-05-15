Residents robbed at gunpoint during F...

Residents robbed at gunpoint during Facebook shoe sale, police say

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

EAST BRUNSWICK -- Residents who tried to sell two pairs of sneakers on Facebook were robbed at gunpoint when they met up with the buyers, according to police. Police have arrested a 19-year-old from South River and five other boys in connection with the alleged robbery, East Brunswick Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
attn Adoptees and Birthparents and siblings, Re... May 6 joan 1
Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14) Apr 21 Sniff4w4y 23
Review: I Love Kickboxing Apr '17 Melton 4
What's finally going to be going into the old N... Mar '17 Amb2017 1
Review: Dream Dresses (Jan '12) Feb '17 Linda L 5
News Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ... Feb '17 AWARENESS 1
News Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08) Feb '17 photog 260
See all East Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Brunswick Forum Now

East Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

East Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,339 • Total comments across all topics: 281,063,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC