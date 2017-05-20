Police are searching for a missing boy
UPDATE: 12-year-old boy missing in East Brunswick has been found East Brunswick police are calling on the public to assist in the search of a missing boy. Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2r3fOYO Police in East Brunswick are searching for 12-year-old Gavin Seaver who was last seen on Milltown Road on the morning Saturday May 20. EAST BRUNSWICK - Police were searching for a missing 12-year-old boy Saturday morning but the boy has been found, authorities said..
