Pair hired to powerwash house accused of break-in when homeowner left

Thursday May 25 Read more: The Jersey Journal

EAST BRUNSWICK -- Two people hired to powerwash a house in East Brunswick were caught trying to steal from the residence, authorities said. After departing for a few minutes while the pair was outside working, the homeowner returned to find the man and woman walking out of the back of the Henry Street home with some of her belongings, police said.

