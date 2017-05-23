NJ Transit worker's 'No Cash' sign was a scam, officials say
Authorities say John A. Davey, 49, of East Brunswick, placed a "NO CASH" sign on the vending machines at the New Brunswick station, forcing cash-paying customers to purchase tickets at the counter where he worked. There, Davey would sell customers tickets he had forged using official NJ Transit ticket paper stock and a thermal printer, which NJ Transit police say they confiscated from his home.
