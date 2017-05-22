NJ Transit agent tricked passengers i...

NJ Transit agent tricked passengers into buying fake tickets, prosecutors say

NEWARK -- An East Brunswick man who worked as a ticket agent for NJ Transit has been arrested on allegations he tricked passengers into buying fake tickets and kept the cash for himself. John A. Davey, 49, is charged with official misconduct, theft and forgery, according to a joint statement Monday from Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray and NJ Transit Police Chief Christopher Trucillo.

