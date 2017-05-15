NJ Playwrights Festival winners annou...

NJ Playwrights Festival winners announced

EAST BRUNSWICK -- Michael Villanueva of Woodbridge, a student at the Middlesex County Vocational and Technical School School of the Arts, has been named a winner of the 34th annual New Jersey Young Playwrights Festival. To participate in the contest, hosted by the Writers Theatre of New Jersey, a not-for-profit professional theater company in Madison, budding playwrights in grades 4 to 12 were required to submit an original play to be judged by a panel of professional playwrights.

