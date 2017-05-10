Man dies five days after early mornin...

Man dies five days after early morning crash on Route 18

Wednesday May 3 Read more: The Jersey Journal

EAST BRUNSWICK -- A 40-year-old from Staten Island died Wednesday at a Middlesex County hospital days after a two-car crash on Route 18, according to authorities. The crash occurred on Route 18 at Rues Lane in East Brunswick just before 6 a.m. on Friday when a Nissan Altima and Honda Civic collided in the intersection, according to police spokesman Lt.

Read more at The Jersey Journal.

