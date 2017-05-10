Man dies five days after early morning crash on Route 18
EAST BRUNSWICK -- A 40-year-old from Staten Island died Wednesday at a Middlesex County hospital days after a two-car crash on Route 18, according to authorities. The crash occurred on Route 18 at Rues Lane in East Brunswick just before 6 a.m. on Friday when a Nissan Altima and Honda Civic collided in the intersection, according to police spokesman Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
East Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|attn Adoptees and Birthparents and siblings, Re...
|May 6
|joan
|1
|Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14)
|Apr 21
|Sniff4w4y
|23
|Review: I Love Kickboxing
|Apr 9
|Melton
|4
|What's finally going to be going into the old N...
|Mar '17
|Amb2017
|1
|Review: Dream Dresses (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|Linda L
|5
|Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ...
|Feb '17
|AWARENESS
|1
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|photog
|260
Find what you want!
Search East Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC