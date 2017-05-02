Logistics careers highlighted at MCVTS Advisory Committee Dinner
Woodbridge Academy sophomore Nawal Panjwani of Sayreville sang the national anthem at the annual Advisory Committee Appreciation Dinner of the Middlesex County Vocational and Technical Schools. More than 200 people attending the annual Advisory Committee Appreciation Dinner of the Middlesex County Vocational and Technical Schools were given an introduction into the potential of the field of logistics to provide lucrative careers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.
Add your comments below
East Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14)
|Apr 21
|Sniff4w4y
|23
|Review: I Love Kickboxing
|Apr 9
|Melton
|4
|What's finally going to be going into the old N...
|Mar '17
|Amb2017
|1
|Review: Dream Dresses (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|Linda L
|5
|Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ...
|Feb '17
|AWARENESS
|1
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|photog
|260
|Car Parking in front of property (May '07)
|Jan '17
|Monica
|47
Find what you want!
Search East Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC