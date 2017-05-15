Lawrence earns Eagle Award

EAST BRUNSWICK -- Last month, Andrew Lawrence, a member of Boy Scout Troop 223, was honored at an Eagle Court of Honor for earning his Eagle Award. To earn the Eagle Award, the Boy Scouts' highest honor, a Scout must be active with a troop, earn a minimum of 21 merit badges, assume a position of leadership within a troop and complete a service project that benefits the community.

