Kitten removed from hoarder needs home

Friday May 5 Read more: The Jersey Journal

EAST BRUNSWICK -- Comet is an 1-year-old tuxedo kitten in the care of Karma Cat and Zen Dog Rescue. Removed from a hoarding situation, volunteers say Comet is a playful and affectionate feline with an even temperament; he is good with adults and children and gets along well with other cats.

