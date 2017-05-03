Generic drugmakers want antitrust law...

Generic drugmakers want antitrust lawsuit dismissed

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: WTNH

Six generic drugmakers are asking a federal judge in Connecticut to dismiss a 40-state lawsuit accusing them of artificially inflating and manipulating prices to reduce competition for antibiotic and oral diabetes medication. The companies filed documents Monday citing a variety of reasons including the states failed to adequately allege deceptive conduct and the states lack standing to sue on behalf of their citizens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
attn Adoptees and Birthparents and siblings, Re... Sat joan 1
Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14) Apr 21 Sniff4w4y 23
Review: I Love Kickboxing Apr 9 Melton 4
What's finally going to be going into the old N... Mar '17 Amb2017 1
Review: Dream Dresses (Jan '12) Feb '17 Linda L 5
News Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ... Feb '17 AWARENESS 1
News Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08) Feb '17 photog 260
See all East Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Brunswick Forum Now

East Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

East Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,321 • Total comments across all topics: 280,838,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC