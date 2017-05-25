East Brunswick store owner accused of selling pot

East Brunswick store owner accused of selling marijuana The store owner has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of possession of controlled dangerous substances Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2rmME7d The owner of an East Brunswick convenience store has been arrested and charged in connection with selling marijuana from the business. EAST BRUNSWICK - The owner of an Old Stage Road convenience store is face drug possession and distribution charges in connection with allegedly selling marijuana and marijuana-laced products at the store.

