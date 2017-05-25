East Brunswick store owner accused of selling pot
East Brunswick store owner accused of selling marijuana The store owner has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of possession of controlled dangerous substances Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2rmME7d The owner of an East Brunswick convenience store has been arrested and charged in connection with selling marijuana from the business. EAST BRUNSWICK - The owner of an Old Stage Road convenience store is face drug possession and distribution charges in connection with allegedly selling marijuana and marijuana-laced products at the store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.
Add your comments below
East Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14)
|May 28
|Gayboy15
|53
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|May 24
|Joe Joe
|19
|Man was masturbating on Middlesex Greenway, Edi... (Jun '14)
|May 17
|Chuckbrown
|4
|attn Adoptees and Birthparents and siblings, Re...
|May 6
|joan
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing
|Apr '17
|Melton
|4
|What's finally going to be going into the old N...
|Mar '17
|Amb2017
|1
|Review: Dream Dresses (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|Linda L
|5
Find what you want!
Search East Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC