Cops say alleged drug dealer committed lewd act in ShopRite parking lot
EAST BRUNSWICK -- A man had cocaine and other drugs in his car while masturbating in the parking lot of ShopRite, authorities said. William Corley II, 38, of Piscataway, also admitted he performed three other lewd acts around East Brunswick since last year, police said in a news release.
East Brunswick Discussions
East Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
