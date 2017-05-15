Community mourns Israel's fallen, celebrates independence
With sorrow giving way to joy, almost 300 members of the Jewish community gathered to both mourn Israel's losses and celebrate the country's triumphs. On the evening of May 1, they assembled at East Brunswick Jewish Center for a solemn program marking Yom Hazikaron, Israel's Memorial Day, when the country honors its fallen soldiers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Jewish News.
Add your comments below
East Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|attn Adoptees and Birthparents and siblings, Re...
|May 6
|joan
|1
|Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14)
|Apr 21
|Sniff4w4y
|23
|Review: I Love Kickboxing
|Apr '17
|Melton
|4
|What's finally going to be going into the old N...
|Mar '17
|Amb2017
|1
|Review: Dream Dresses (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|Linda L
|5
|Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ...
|Feb '17
|AWARENESS
|1
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|photog
|260
Find what you want!
Search East Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC