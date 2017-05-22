Cantor Anna Ott receives award from A...

Cantor Anna Ott receives award from Anshe Emeth

Tuesday May 16 Read more: New Jersey Jewish News

ANSHE EMETH MEMORIAL Temple will honor Cantor Anna Ott with the Crown of Torah award on Sunday, May 21. The award is the highest honor the temple bestows to those with exemplary service to the community. Cantor Ott is celebrating her 18th year at Anshe Emeth.

