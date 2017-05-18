Bad parking job: SUV crashes into Eas...

Bad parking job: SUV crashes into East Brunswick hotel

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

Lenibeth Estrada, 40, of the Parlin section of Sayreville, was trying to park a 2008 Dodge Nitro at the Days Inn around 12:30 a.m. but drove it completely through the wall of an unoccupied room on the first floor, police Lt. Sean Goggins said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man was masturbating on Middlesex Greenway, Edi... (Jun '14) Wed Chuckbrown 4
attn Adoptees and Birthparents and siblings, Re... May 6 joan 1
Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14) Apr 21 Sniff4w4y 23
Review: I Love Kickboxing Apr '17 Melton 4
What's finally going to be going into the old N... Mar '17 Amb2017 1
Review: Dream Dresses (Jan '12) Feb '17 Linda L 5
News Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ... Feb '17 AWARENESS 1
See all East Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Brunswick Forum Now

East Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

East Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,959 • Total comments across all topics: 281,151,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC