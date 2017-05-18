Bad parking job: SUV crashes into East Brunswick hotel
Lenibeth Estrada, 40, of the Parlin section of Sayreville, was trying to park a 2008 Dodge Nitro at the Days Inn around 12:30 a.m. but drove it completely through the wall of an unoccupied room on the first floor, police Lt. Sean Goggins said.
