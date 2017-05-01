Anti-Semitic graffiti found at Manala...

Anti-Semitic graffiti found at Manalapan school

Monday

Manalapan police are still investigating an incident where anti-Semitic graffiti, including a swastika, was scrawled on the grounds of the Clark Mills elementary school. "No one has been charged as of yet, but the investigation is ongoing," said police Lt.

