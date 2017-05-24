Alleged racism, bullying in East Brun...

Alleged racism, bullying in East Brunswick schools

Current and former students and parents in East Brusnwick allege a culture of racism and bullying at East Brunswick schools Parents, students allege racism, bullying in East Brunswick Current and former students and parents in East Brusnwick allege a culture of racism and bullying at East Brunswick schools Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2rRqPtx EAST BRUNSWICK - It was just a normal family dinner for Jon Dressner and his kids, until his daughter brought up the swastikas and anti-Semitic messages she found scrawled on a desk at school. The incident occurred in his daughter's ninth-grade biology class at Churchill Junior High School in March, Dressner said.

