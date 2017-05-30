After strong T-storms blast N.J., calm day ahead to start weekend
While heavy overnight rain and thunderstorms have mostly moved away from New Jersey, it won't be a completely dry day as Memorial Day weekend gets started. It'll be a mostly cloudy day in north and central Jersey with another round of showers expected around midday.
