After strong T-storms blast N.J., calm day ahead to start weekend

Friday May 26 Read more: The Jersey Journal

While heavy overnight rain and thunderstorms have mostly moved away from New Jersey, it won't be a completely dry day as Memorial Day weekend gets started. It'll be a mostly cloudy day in north and central Jersey with another round of showers expected around midday.

