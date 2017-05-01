Why they choose to be Jews: a panel d...

Why they choose to be Jews: a panel discussion

New Jersey Jewish News

Anne Kroll still cooks for her mother a traditional Christmas Eve dinner containing shellfish, even as she prepares an acceptable kosher fish for herself and her family to eat instead. The two were among four converts to participate in a panel discussion on March 28 at Temple B'nai Shalom in East Brunswick, sponsored by East Brunswick Hadassah, about their decision to become "Jews by choice."

East Brunswick, NJ

