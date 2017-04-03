These Payless Shoesource stores are closing in New Jersey

Payless Shoes is the latest retailer to run into financial problems and will close 400 stores across the country, including seven in New Jersey. Payless filed for Chapter 11 protection in in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri to "to strengthen its balance sheet and position the company for long-term success" according to a statement that called the decision to close retail locations "necessary but difficult."

