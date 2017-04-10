"The 39 Steps" at Woodbridge Middle School
A hilarious take on a Hitchcock thriller takes the stage at Woodbridge Middle School when Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center presents the play The 39 Steps May 5, 6, and 7. This fast-paced comedy, adapted by Patrick Barlow from the 1935 Hitchcock film, was a six-time Tony nominee on Broadway and is a madcap spy story performed by a small, but talented, cast. > > > > The 39 Steps tells the story of a bored single man who goes out one night to see a show and finds himself immersed in a dangerous spy caper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.
Add your comments below
East Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing
|Sun
|Melton
|4
|What's finally going to be going into the old N...
|Mar '17
|Amb2017
|1
|Review: Dream Dresses (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|Linda L
|5
|Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ...
|Feb '17
|AWARENESS
|1
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|photog
|260
|Car Parking in front of property (May '07)
|Jan '17
|Monica
|47
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|Jan '17
|nunu12
|16
Find what you want!
Search East Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC