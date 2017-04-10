"The 39 Steps" at Woodbridge Middle S...

"The 39 Steps" at Woodbridge Middle School

A hilarious take on a Hitchcock thriller takes the stage at Woodbridge Middle School when Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center presents the play The 39 Steps May 5, 6, and 7. This fast-paced comedy, adapted by Patrick Barlow from the 1935 Hitchcock film, was a six-time Tony nominee on Broadway and is a madcap spy story performed by a small, but talented, cast. > > > > The 39 Steps tells the story of a bored single man who goes out one night to see a show and finds himself immersed in a dangerous spy caper.

