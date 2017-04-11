Ten years after killing, a bizarre mob story continues10 minutes | Watchdog
Ten years ago Wednesday a reputed Lucchese family soldier from Tenafly was gunned down as he stepped out of his BMW at the Seville Diner in East Brunswick. Ten years after killing, a bizarre mob story continues Ten years ago Wednesday a reputed Lucchese family soldier from Tenafly was gunned down as he stepped out of his BMW at the Seville Diner in East Brunswick.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
East Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14)
|4 hr
|Otaku15
|20
|Review: I Love Kickboxing
|Apr 9
|Melton
|4
|What's finally going to be going into the old N...
|Mar '17
|Amb2017
|1
|Review: Dream Dresses (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|Linda L
|5
|Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ...
|Feb '17
|AWARENESS
|1
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|photog
|260
|Car Parking in front of property (May '07)
|Jan '17
|Monica
|47
Find what you want!
Search East Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC