South River woman charged in hit-and-run

South River woman accused in East Brunswick hit-and-run A 33-year-old South River woman has been charged with assault by auto and endangering an injured person Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2oCx2Lm A South River woman has been charged with assault by auto in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a 17-year-old jogger last month. EAST BRUNSWICK - A 33-year-old South River woman has been charged with assault by auto and endangering an injured person in connection with a March 16 crash that injured a 17-year-old jogger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.