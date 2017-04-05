South River woman charged in hit-and-run

South River woman charged in hit-and-run

Wednesday

A South River woman has been charged with assault by auto in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a 17-year-old jogger last month. EAST BRUNSWICK - A 33-year-old South River woman has been charged with assault by auto and endangering an injured person in connection with a March 16 crash that injured a 17-year-old jogger.

