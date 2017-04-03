South River woman charged in hit-and-run that injured 17-year-old jogger
EAST BRUNSWICK -- A South River woman has been charged with hitting a 17-year-old jogger last month with her car, police said. Stefanie Susinno, 33, is charged with assault by auto, endangering an injured person and several motor vehicle violations, including leaving the scene of an accident and failure to report, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
East Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing
|Mar 15
|Nicole R
|3
|What's finally going to be going into the old N...
|Mar '17
|Amb2017
|1
|Review: Dream Dresses (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|Linda L
|5
|Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ...
|Feb '17
|AWARENESS
|1
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|photog
|260
|Car Parking in front of property (May '07)
|Jan '17
|Monica
|47
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|Jan '17
|nunu12
|16
Find what you want!
Search East Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC