Sentencing of ex-New Brunswick firefighter delayed to meet plea deal terms
NEW BRUNSWICK -- The sentencing of a former city firefighter suspended in the wake of disability scam was delayed three weeks to give him time to come up with the funds to meet his plea deal, attorneys said in court Friday. Dell Walker Sr., 55, will be required to repay more than $50,000 as part of a plea deal, close to half of which is due at the time of his sentencing, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
East Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing
|Sun
|Melton
|4
|What's finally going to be going into the old N...
|Mar '17
|Amb2017
|1
|Review: Dream Dresses (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|Linda L
|5
|Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ...
|Feb '17
|AWARENESS
|1
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|photog
|260
|Car Parking in front of property (May '07)
|Jan '17
|Monica
|47
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|Jan '17
|nunu12
|16
Find what you want!
Search East Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC