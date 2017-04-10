Sentencing of ex-New Brunswick firefighter delayed to meet plea deal terms

NEW BRUNSWICK -- The sentencing of a former city firefighter suspended in the wake of disability scam was delayed three weeks to give him time to come up with the funds to meet his plea deal, attorneys said in court Friday. Dell Walker Sr., 55, will be required to repay more than $50,000 as part of a plea deal, close to half of which is due at the time of his sentencing, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

