Sentencing of ex-New Brunswick firefi...

Sentencing of ex-New Brunswick firefighter delayed to meet plea deal terms

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 8 Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEW BRUNSWICK -- The sentencing of a former city firefighter suspended in the wake of disability scam was delayed three weeks to give him time to come up with the funds to meet his plea deal, attorneys said in court Friday. Dell Walker Sr., 55, will be required to repay more than $50,000 as part of a plea deal, close to half of which is due at the time of his sentencing, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing Sun Melton 4
What's finally going to be going into the old N... Mar '17 Amb2017 1
Review: Dream Dresses (Jan '12) Feb '17 Linda L 5
News Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ... Feb '17 AWARENESS 1
News Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08) Feb '17 photog 260
Car Parking in front of property (May '07) Jan '17 Monica 47
Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up? Jan '17 nunu12 16
See all East Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Brunswick Forum Now

East Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

East Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,967 • Total comments across all topics: 280,216,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC