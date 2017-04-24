'Pop in' to this popcorn shop to see ...

'Pop in' to this popcorn shop to see NJ's autistic community at work

A popcorn shop, now with its main base in Middlesex County, puts a heavy focus on hiring adults with autism and other developmental disabilities. When their high-functioning autistic son Sam just couldn't find a satisfying job, Steven Bier and his wife made a big move to tackle the problem for Sam and others in the autistic community, which faces an estimated unemployment rate of 80 to 90 percent.

