'Pop in' to this popcorn shop to see NJ's autistic community at work

A popcorn shop, now with its main base in Middlesex County, puts a heavy focus on hiring adults with autism and other developmental disabilities. When their high-functioning autistic son Sam just couldn't find a satisfying job, Steven Bier and his wife made a big move to tackle the problem for Sam and others in the autistic community, which faces an estimated unemployment rate of 80 to 90 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.