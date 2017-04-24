'Pop in' to this popcorn shop to see NJ's autistic community at work
A popcorn shop, now with its main base in Middlesex County, puts a heavy focus on hiring adults with autism and other developmental disabilities. When their high-functioning autistic son Sam just couldn't find a satisfying job, Steven Bier and his wife made a big move to tackle the problem for Sam and others in the autistic community, which faces an estimated unemployment rate of 80 to 90 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
East Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14)
|Apr 21
|Sniff4w4y
|23
|Review: I Love Kickboxing
|Apr 9
|Melton
|4
|What's finally going to be going into the old N...
|Mar '17
|Amb2017
|1
|Review: Dream Dresses (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|Linda L
|5
|Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ...
|Feb '17
|AWARENESS
|1
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|photog
|260
|Car Parking in front of property (May '07)
|Jan '17
|Monica
|47
Find what you want!
Search East Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC