N.J. mom who abducted son sentenced to 5 years

SOMERVILLE - An East Brunswick woman convicted of abducting her son two years ago and later violating probation was re-sentenced to five years in state prison on Monday in Somerset County Superior Court. In 2015, Amy Streko, 34, and her husband, Michael, pleaded guilty and were sentenced to five years probation in the abduction of their now 9-year-old son from his custodial guardian, it was previously reported.

