N.J. mom who abducted son sentenced t...

N.J. mom who abducted son sentenced to 5 years

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Newark Star-Ledger

SOMERVILLE - An East Brunswick woman convicted of abducting her son two years ago and later violating probation was re-sentenced to five years in state prison on Monday in Somerset County Superior Court. In 2015, Amy Streko, 34, and her husband, Michael, pleaded guilty and were sentenced to five years probation in the abduction of their now 9-year-old son from his custodial guardian, it was previously reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Newark Star-Ledger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing Mar 15 Nicole R 3
What's finally going to be going into the old N... Mar '17 Amb2017 1
Review: Dream Dresses (Jan '12) Feb '17 Linda L 5
News Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ... Feb '17 AWARENESS 1
News Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08) Feb '17 photog 260
Car Parking in front of property (May '07) Jan '17 Monica 47
Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up? Jan '17 nunu12 16
See all East Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Brunswick Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Middlesex County was issued at April 05 at 2:48PM EDT

East Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

East Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,978 • Total comments across all topics: 280,074,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC