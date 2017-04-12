Middlesex County man charged with DuP...

Middlesex County man charged with DuPont trade secrets theft

A Middlesex County man has been charged with stealing computer files containing trade secrets from a DuPont manufacturing facility in Parlin, New Jersey, Acting U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick announced. Anchi Hou, 61, East Brunswick, New Jersey, was arrested and charged by complaint with one count of theft of trade secrets.

