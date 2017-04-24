IN STITCHESTomorrow is the big Stitch-a-thon at Brunswick Square...
There is nothing quite like spending a day, or even part of a day, with knitters and crocheters who are making things... Tomorrow is the big Stitch-a-thon at Brunswick Square mall There is nothing quite like spending a day, or even part of a day, with knitters and crocheters who are making things... Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2pcxVK5 There is nothing quite like spending a day, or even part of a day, with knitters and crocheters who are making things for charity. The love and good feelings that are shared, the joy of making things, and the thrill of working together with likeminded individuals all contribute to the deep satisfaction that flows from such activity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.
Add your comments below
East Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14)
|Apr 21
|Sniff4w4y
|23
|Review: I Love Kickboxing
|Apr 9
|Melton
|4
|What's finally going to be going into the old N...
|Mar '17
|Amb2017
|1
|Review: Dream Dresses (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|Linda L
|5
|Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ...
|Feb '17
|AWARENESS
|1
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|photog
|260
|Car Parking in front of property (May '07)
|Jan '17
|Monica
|47
Find what you want!
Search East Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC