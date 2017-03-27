in Re: Linear Electric Company

Before: SHWARTZ, COWEN and ROTH, Circuit JudgesMichael Nord, Esquire, Michael J. Stafford, Esquire, Nord & DeMaio, 190 State Highway 18, Turnpike Metroplex, Suite 201, East Brunswick, NJ 08816, Counsel for Appellants Leonard C. Walczyk, Esquire, Wasserman, Jurista & Stolz, 110 Allen Road, Suite 304, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920, Counsel for Appellee This case concerns the relationship between the New Jersey Construction Lien Law and federal bankruptcy law. Under New Jersey law, if a supplier sells materials on credit to a construction contractor and the contractor incorporates those materials into property owned by a third party without paying the supplier, the supplier can file for a lien on the third-party property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.