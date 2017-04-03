Deadly Egyptian church bombings have ripple effect in NJ
Two church bombings that struck Egypt during Palm Sunday services are having a ripple effect on some residents in New Jersey. The Palm Sunday services as St. Mary's Coptic Church in East Brunswick, which are usually light and celebratory, were somber due to the two attacks, which killed at least 44 people and injured more than 120 others.
