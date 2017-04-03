Deadly Egyptian church bombings have ...

Deadly Egyptian church bombings have ripple effect in NJ

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: News12.com

Two church bombings that struck Egypt during Palm Sunday services are having a ripple effect on some residents in New Jersey. The Palm Sunday services as St. Mary's Coptic Church in East Brunswick, which are usually light and celebratory, were somber due to the two attacks, which killed at least 44 people and injured more than 120 others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing Mar 15 Nicole R 3
What's finally going to be going into the old N... Mar '17 Amb2017 1
Review: Dream Dresses (Jan '12) Feb '17 Linda L 5
News Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ... Feb '17 AWARENESS 1
News Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08) Feb '17 photog 260
Car Parking in front of property (May '07) Jan '17 Monica 47
Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up? Jan '17 nunu12 16
See all East Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Brunswick Forum Now

East Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

East Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,867 • Total comments across all topics: 280,172,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC