Couple accused of dumping stillborn baby in garbage to be deported
NEW BRUNSWICK -- A city couple accused of dumping their stillborn baby boy in the garbage have been sentenced on charges connected to the case and are awaiting deportation to Mexico, according to court records. Jaciel Torres-Lopez and Mercedes Sanchez-Torres, both of New Brunswick, were sentenced to time served as part of plea deals made with the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office on April 7, according to public defender George Nassif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
East Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14)
|Apr 21
|Sniff4w4y
|23
|Review: I Love Kickboxing
|Apr 9
|Melton
|4
|What's finally going to be going into the old N...
|Mar '17
|Amb2017
|1
|Review: Dream Dresses (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|Linda L
|5
|Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ...
|Feb '17
|AWARENESS
|1
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|photog
|260
|Car Parking in front of property (May '07)
|Jan '17
|Monica
|47
Find what you want!
Search East Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC