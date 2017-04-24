Couple accused of dumping stillborn b...

Couple accused of dumping stillborn baby in garbage to be deported

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: NJ.com

NEW BRUNSWICK -- A city couple accused of dumping their stillborn baby boy in the garbage have been sentenced on charges connected to the case and are awaiting deportation to Mexico, according to court records. Jaciel Torres-Lopez and Mercedes Sanchez-Torres, both of New Brunswick, were sentenced to time served as part of plea deals made with the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office on April 7, according to public defender George Nassif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14) Apr 21 Sniff4w4y 23
Review: I Love Kickboxing Apr 9 Melton 4
What's finally going to be going into the old N... Mar '17 Amb2017 1
Review: Dream Dresses (Jan '12) Feb '17 Linda L 5
News Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ... Feb '17 AWARENESS 1
News Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08) Feb '17 photog 260
Car Parking in front of property (May '07) Jan '17 Monica 47
See all East Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Brunswick Forum Now

East Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

East Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,135 • Total comments across all topics: 280,542,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC