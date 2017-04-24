Couple accused of dumping stillborn baby in garbage to be deported

NEW BRUNSWICK -- A city couple accused of dumping their stillborn baby boy in the garbage have been sentenced on charges connected to the case and are awaiting deportation to Mexico, according to court records. Jaciel Torres-Lopez and Mercedes Sanchez-Torres, both of New Brunswick, were sentenced to time served as part of plea deals made with the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office on April 7, according to public defender George Nassif.

