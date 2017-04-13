Cinema may replace Sears on Route 22 in Watchung

The first new cinema in Somerset County in more than decade has been proposed for the site of Sears Auto Center on Route 22 Cinema may replace Sears Auto Center on Route 22 in Watchung The first new cinema in Somerset County in more than decade has been proposed for the site of Sears Auto Center on Route 22 Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2pbQLSa A 10-screen cinema is proposed for the site of the Sears Auto Center at the intersection of Route 22 and Terrill Road in Watchung. WATCHUNG - The first new cinema in Somerset County in more than a decade has been proposed on the site of Sears Auto Center at the intersection of Route 22 and Terrill Road.

