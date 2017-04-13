Cinema may replace Sears on Route 22 ...

Cinema may replace Sears on Route 22 in Watchung

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Courier News

The first new cinema in Somerset County in more than decade has been proposed for the site of Sears Auto Center on Route 22 Cinema may replace Sears Auto Center on Route 22 in Watchung The first new cinema in Somerset County in more than decade has been proposed for the site of Sears Auto Center on Route 22 Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2pbQLSa A 10-screen cinema is proposed for the site of the Sears Auto Center at the intersection of Route 22 and Terrill Road in Watchung. WATCHUNG - The first new cinema in Somerset County in more than a decade has been proposed on the site of Sears Auto Center at the intersection of Route 22 and Terrill Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14) Apr 16 Njteen16 22
Review: I Love Kickboxing Apr 9 Melton 4
What's finally going to be going into the old N... Mar '17 Amb2017 1
Review: Dream Dresses (Jan '12) Feb '17 Linda L 5
News Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ... Feb '17 AWARENESS 1
News Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08) Feb '17 photog 260
Car Parking in front of property (May '07) Jan '17 Monica 47
See all East Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Brunswick Forum Now

East Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

East Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,639 • Total comments across all topics: 280,401,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC