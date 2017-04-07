Charge: East Brunswick man stole trad...

Charge: East Brunswick man stole trade secrets

Friday Apr 7 Read more: Courier News

East Brunswick man charged with stealing trade secrets from DuPont Anchi Hou, 61, allegedly told DuPont officials the Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2pa0tAP Anchi Hou, 61, of East Brunswick, was arrested Friday morning and charged with stealing computer files containing trade secrets from a DuPont manufacturing facility in the Parlin section of Sayreville. SAYREVILLE - An East Brunswick man has been charged with stealing computer files containing trade secrets from a DuPont manufacturing facility in Parlin, Acting U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick said in a statement Friday.

East Brunswick, NJ

