Charge: East Brunswick man stole trade secrets
East Brunswick man charged with stealing trade secrets from DuPont Anchi Hou, 61, allegedly told DuPont officials the Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2pa0tAP Anchi Hou, 61, of East Brunswick, was arrested Friday morning and charged with stealing computer files containing trade secrets from a DuPont manufacturing facility in the Parlin section of Sayreville. SAYREVILLE - An East Brunswick man has been charged with stealing computer files containing trade secrets from a DuPont manufacturing facility in Parlin, Acting U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick said in a statement Friday.
