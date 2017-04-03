Can't Pay Your Taxes? Here Are 6 Ways to Cope

Finding the cash to pay a larger-than-expected tax bill can be tricky, but tax pros say there are ways to deal with the surprise without having to pawn the family heirlooms. Though crimes such as tax fraud or evasion certainly can come with jail time, the IRS probably won't send you to prison simply for being short on cash, says Ken Portera, an enrolled agent in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.