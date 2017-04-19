Aldi Hiring Today For Limerick And El...

Aldi Hiring Today For Limerick And Elsewhere

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: The Sanatoga Post

Area residents interested in getting hired as management trainees, as well as for current or future positions at Aldi supermarkets in Limerick or any one of the grocery chain's other Philadelphia and New Jersey locations, can present themselves today from 2-5 p.m. for what it calls "a one-day hiring blitz event" at its 190 W. Lincoln Hwy., Exton PA, store. Aldi's has operated a Armand Hammer Boulevard, Lower Pottsgrove PA, store for several years, but will temporarily close it during May for extensive remodeling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.

