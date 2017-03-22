Upscale sports bar chain to open second N.J. location
WOODBRIDGE -- A popular national chain of neighborhood bars is expected to open their second location in New Jersey in May, a company spokeswoman said. Bar Louie plans to open their doors at The Plaza at Woodbridge by mid-to-late May, Traci Paulk said.
