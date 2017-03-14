The Daily Rundown: Tuesday, March 14 What's happening and what you need to know in Central Jersey Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2mEYEvK Farmstead Arts presents Celtic harpist Odarka Stockert in a family friendly concert which will include works by T. O'Carolan and other material of the Celtic tradition. The concert will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, at the Farmstead Arts Center, 450 King George Road in the Basking Ridge section of Bernards.

