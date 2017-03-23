Students named to national orchestra

Sunday Mar 19 Read more: The Jersey Journal

EAST BRUNSWICK -- David S. Kim, a 2016 graduate of East Brunswick High School and a student at Princeton University, has been named to the 2017 National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America. Kim, a cellist, is among nine student musicians from New Jersey and 38 musicians ages 16 to 19 nationwide chosen for the 2017 orchestra by Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute for being "among the finest players in the country" after a competitive audition process.

