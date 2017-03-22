'Recovery changed my life'

Pamela Capaci, CEO of Prevention Links, started the evening, talking statistics: 22 million Americans have addiction More than 90 percent of people with addiction started as teenagers 8.3 million children live in a home with a parent with addiction 1 in 10 people with substance use disorder receives treatment Alcohol is often the first drug children use 63 painkiller prescriptions are written for every 100 New Jersey residents 80 percent of heroin users start with prescription drugs New Jersey is 4th in the nation for heroin treatment admissions 47 percent of all treatment in 2015 was for heroin or other opioids Joel Pomales shared a lifetime of experiences last Saturday at the West Milford Recreation Center when he spoke at the Community Against Substance Abuse dinner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The West Milford Messenger.