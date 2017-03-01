Possible luring incident investigated in Linden
Linden Police said a man pulled up next to her on Wednesday morning and offered a ride to school. He then left the scene and headed east on St. George Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Comments
Add your comments below
East Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's finally going to be going into the old N...
|22 hr
|Amb2017
|1
|Review: Dream Dresses (Jan '12)
|Feb 25
|Linda L
|5
|Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ...
|Feb 23
|AWARENESS
|1
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Feb 19
|photog
|260
|Car Parking in front of property (May '07)
|Jan '17
|Monica
|47
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|Jan '17
|nunu12
|16
|Any Bisexual/Gay Teens Near South River NJ?
|Jan '17
|nunu12
|2
Find what you want!
Search East Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC