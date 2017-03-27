NJ dog owners bombarding vets to ask ...

NJ dog owners bombarding vets to ask about dangerous outbreak

Days after news reports about a bacterial outbreak that has been making dogs sick, veterinarians across the Garden State are getting bombarded with questions from concerned pet owners. "They've heard their dog can get sick from drinking water, they've heard their pet can die from it, so we have the conversation telling them about the vaccine and treatment that's available," said Christopher Slade, a veterinarian at Edgebrook Animal Hospital in East Brunswick.

