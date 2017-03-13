Mom who kidnapped her own son could s...

Mom who kidnapped her own son could serve 5 years in prison

Monday Mar 6 Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

The attorney for a woman who was convicted of abducting her own son said he and his client hope she has "reached the bottom point. According to a story on NJ.com , 34-year-old Amy Streko pleaded guilty to violating her probation, after testing positive for drugs - greaking with the terms of a drug court sentence handed down after the kidnapping in 2015.

