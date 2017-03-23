Girl stabbed in face with scissors during fight at Middlesex Vo-Tech

EAST BRUNSWICK -- A student at Middlesex County Vo-Tech was hospitalized Wednesday after she was stabbed in the face with scissors during a fight with another girl, officials said. The fight at about 8:50 a.m. was an isolated incident between two students, but school officials ordered students to stay in their classrooms, Middlesex County Vocational Technical School District Superintendent Brian Loughlin said.

