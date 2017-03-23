Girl stabbed in face with scissors during fight at Middlesex Vo-Tech
EAST BRUNSWICK -- A student at Middlesex County Vo-Tech was hospitalized Wednesday after she was stabbed in the face with scissors during a fight with another girl, officials said. The fight at about 8:50 a.m. was an isolated incident between two students, but school officials ordered students to stay in their classrooms, Middlesex County Vocational Technical School District Superintendent Brian Loughlin said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
East Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing
|Mar 15
|Nicole R
|3
|What's finally going to be going into the old N...
|Mar 2
|Amb2017
|1
|Review: Dream Dresses (Jan '12)
|Feb 25
|Linda L
|5
|Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ...
|Feb 23
|AWARENESS
|1
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|photog
|260
|Car Parking in front of property (May '07)
|Jan '17
|Monica
|47
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|Jan '17
|nunu12
|16
Find what you want!
Search East Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC